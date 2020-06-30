The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between June 11-17:
June 11
Davis, Kiante: 24; 8477 Delray Lane, St. Francisville; bench warrant
Harris, Kellishia: 20; 12390 Upper Cheerful Valley Road, St. Francisville; monetary instrument abuse, bench warrant
June 16
Green, Joseph: 41; 203 Maddock St., McComb, Mississippi; fugitive warrant
Williams, Ebony: 38; 8654 Sage Hill Road, St. Francisville; bench warrant
June 17
Green, Sabrina: 19; 11225 Old Laurel Hill Road, St. Francisville; simple criminal damage to property, simple battery, battery of a police officer, resisting an officer, aggravated arson