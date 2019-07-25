West Feliciana Animal Humane Society is a volunteer group that works in collaboration with the parish government to handle dog and cat adoptions at West Feliciana Parish's James L. "Bo" Bryant Animal Shelter.
All animals, when adopted, will have received all vaccinations up to the date of adoption; rabies shot (excluding animals that are too young); deworming, flea and other parasite prevention; and spayed/neutered. Dogs will also be microchipped. Adoption fees are $100 for one dog or $160 for two; $75 for one cat or $120 for two.
Once adopted, there is a 10-day return window for a full refund.
To ensure animals have the best homes possible, WFAHS requires an adoption application to be completed at www.WFAHS.org/adoption-form. Someone will then contact the applicant to finalize an adoption. For information, contact WFAHSociety@gmail.com or call the shelter at (225) 635-5801.