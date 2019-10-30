The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Oct. 17-23:
Oct. 19
Chauser, Brandi R.: 43, 5951 Commerce St., St. Francisville, driving under suspension, switched plates, bench warrant — driving under suspension.
Furr, Joshua L.: 33, 1325 Munson Road, Slaughter, violation of protective order.
Oct. 20
Cline, Terrence J.: 29, 320 Federal Drive, Avondale, introduction of contraband, probation violator.
Fortin, Christopher M.: 21, 4675 Gawain Drive, New Orleans, speeding, driving under suspension.