St. Francisville resident elected to LSU homecoming court Staff report Advocate Staff Author email Oct 16, 2019 - 2:30 pm 1 min to read Facebook Twitter SMS Email 1 of 4 Buy Now LSU 2019 Homecoming Maid Catherine McKinney, a senior in Political Science and History from St. Francisville, during homecoming festivities in Tiger Stadium. Photo by Jill Moore Buy Now LSU 2019 Homecoming Maid Catherine McKinney, a senior in Political Science and History from St. Francisville, Louisiana. Photo by Jill Moore Buy Now LSU 2019 Homecoming Maid Catherine McKinney, a senior in Political Science and History from St. Francisville, Louisiana. Photo by Jill Moore Buy Now LSU 2019 Homecoming Maid Catherine McKinney, a senior in Political Science and History from St. Francisville, Louisiana. Photo by Jill Moore Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Catherine McKinney, of St. Francisville, was elected as an LSU 2019 Homecoming Maid. McKinney is a senior in political science and history. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Advocate Staff Author email Follow Advocate Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today View comments Follow Us Facebook Twitter Instagram Email