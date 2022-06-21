Confederate Capt. W.W. Leake and Union Cmdr. John Hart were on opposites sides of the Civil War, but they share more than a hallowed resting spot and a legendary tale of the Day the War Stopped. Fighting ceased on that June 1863 day, but it marked a continuation of an age-old fraternal bond that the two shared: Freemasonry.
The seeds of Freemasonry were sowed centuries earlier and began to take organized roots at the end of the 13th century. The purpose of Freemasonry is to improve morality, build character, and provide a course of self-improvement. Masons gathered for the 25th re-enactment summed it up simply: They want to make good men better.
Tad Haller, worshipful master of Feliciana Lodge No. 31, reflected on the history and legacy of the Masons going back to the craftsmen who built the pyramids, temples and cathedrals of the near-ancient world.
“It was an apprenticeship program where they had as a young, 10- or 12-year-old boy who would train under a master to learn the craft,” he said. “In addition to engineering and builders of great works, they also had a spiritual aspect to their work and training.”
The Day the War Stopped activities include re-enactments and ceremonies surrounding the funeral services of Hart of the U.S. Navy’s U.S.S. Albatross during hostilities of the Civil War. Hart’s last wishes were for a proper Masonic burial.
The Union officers came on shore in St. Francisville, as fate would have it, home to the oldest Masonic Lodge in Louisiana: Feliciana Lodge No. 31, F & M. Leak was the group’s senior warden serving as a captain of a Confederate unit supporting nearby Port Hudson.
Crew members from the Albatross and Masons from Feliciana Lodge worked together to provide their brother and fallen officer honorable Masonic rites and a burial plot in the cemetery of Grace Church that had just suffered great damage from Union shelling.
Leake remained active in Freemasonry and public life. He became the master of the lodge, practiced law, served as a circuit court judge, was a bank president, and founded the True Democrat newspaper with his wife. He and the local lodge members tended to Hart’s grave and, upon Leake’s death in 1912, his body was laid to rest beside the one-time enemy he had buried as a brother.
The gravesides and bonds of Masonic brotherhood became legendary across the country. In 1999, the first re-enactment of Hart’s burial was held. It marked the first time that historian Francis Karwowski participated on behalf of St. George's Lodge No. 6 of Schenectady, New York, Hart’s home lodge at the time of his death.
Karwowski, lovingly called "Frank the Yank," portrayed the fallen Union commander at the graveside and reflected on his 24th years participating in the Day the War Stopped and he hold membership in both lodges. A contingency from Schenectady, “Frank’s crew” were also present.
Joe Young, a 40-year Mason from Lodge No. 102 in New Orleans, stood a few feet away soaking in the history and honor involved in the tribute. Young had heard about the Day the War Stopped for years but was making his first visit.
Young said Masonic brotherhood is much more than club membership.
“One of the things about Masonic Brotherhood is that men come from all walks of life, all economic classes, and all races,” he said. “They meet on the level which means that they are equal. We talk on the square which means we speak honestly and to find a fraternity like that — lifelong brothers — that is something very rare.”
The bonds and efforts of Freemasonry in this country goes back to the beginning of the nation.
“Our records go back to 1774 and Freemasonry has been helping the needy for generations,” Karwowski said. “George Washington and Benjamin Franklin were Masons and even though they had their flaws, they were basically good men.”
Karwowski said the national initiatives of the Masonic brotherhood range in scope from a chain of dyslexia programs, funding outreach in veteran hospitals, and providing housing for mothers who have babies while in the military.
Brendan Rush said the St. Francisville lodge has a strong community outreach focus that includes the dyslexia program and Project Graduation.
“I know our first three masters of this lodge, were instrumental in forming the library cooperation for West and East Feliciana,” Rush said.
For more information, visit https://felicianalodge31.com.