The 13th annual Writers & Readers Symposium: A Celebration of Literature and Art met Saturday at Hemingbough in St. Francisville.
The day offered a chance for readers to hear from authors, including a lunch with the writers. The 2020 featured speakers included Trent Angers, Julie Cantrell, Randy Harelson, Margaret McMullen, Olivia Pass, Catharine Savage Brosman and Em Shotwell.
The authors read from their works and discuss their process, and copies of their books were on sale, available for autographs.
A Novel Image Art Show included artwork related to writing and literature.