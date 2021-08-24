The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Aug. 9-15:
Aug. 9
Parker, Norris: 50; 11208 U.S. 61, St. Francisville; molestation of a juvenile
Aug. 11
Williams, Jaque: 19; 5416 Blackmore Road, St. Francisville; simple possession of Schedule I, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer
Long, Estron: 56; 528 Elmsley Road, Woodville, Mississippi; aggravated flight from an officer, reckless operation, ignoring stop sign, proper equipment required, improper display of plate, improper lane usage
Aug. 15
Sanford, Stephen: 48; 23130 Elberta Lane, Zachary; improper lane usage, operating a vehicle while license is suspended, operating a vehicle while intoxicated