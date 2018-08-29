On Aug. 13, the West Feliciana School Board signed listing paperwork with commercial real estate firm Mike Falgoust & Associates LLC to market and sell 4569 Feliciana St., consisting of about 19 acres for $1,400,000.
The acreage is the former site of St. Francisville High School and is adjacent to the Pecan Grove neighborhood.
In May, the West Feliciana School Board agreed to allow Superintendent Hollis Milton to hire a broker to help the district sell the land.
The scarcity of land within the city limits of the Town of St. Francisville presents a rare residential development opportunity, a news release said.
The West Feliciana School Board and the St. Francisville Area Foundation worked in conjunction with consultants Urban Design Associates to produce a concept plan with a medium- to higher-density single-family residential community. The plan includes provisions for 50 housing units of 1,100 square feet and larger, a park, walking paths and open areas, tied into the existing Pecan Grove area and taking advantage of river views.
In May, The Advocate reported a developer who buys the land is not required to follow the plan, but the school district can take the buyer’s intentions into account when making decisions regarding the property.
By state law, school districts have three choices when they wish to sell land they own: call for sealed bids, hold a public auction, or hire a broker, an option the state made available to school districts in 2017. Any sale of the land must be approved by the board.
Listing agents are Randy Herring, (225) 405-0927; and Mike Gennaro, (225) 931-3111.