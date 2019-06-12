An affiliate of West Feliciana Hospital, St. Francis Gastroenterology is open at 10289 Gould Dr., Suite C, the facility’s campus.
The practice is led by Shaban Faruqui, M.D., a board-certified gastroenterologist with more than 25 years of clinical practice. Faruqui is a fellow of the American College of Gastroenterology and American Gastroenterological Association and has served as chief of gastroenterology at Baton Rouge General Medical Center and Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center.
He was recognized by US News & World Report as one of the top GI specialists in the region. Faruqui offers a range of liver disease and GI endoscopy services including endoscopy, colonoscopy, polyp removal, small bowel endoscopy, small bowel capsule endoscopy and PEG tube placement. Faruqui also offers the treatment of liver disease, irritable bowel syndrome, stomach pain, ulcers, reflux and constipation.
Patients may call (225) 784-3478 for information.