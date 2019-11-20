Arcade games from cardboard part of lesson at West Feliciana Middle Staff report Advocate Staff Author email Nov 20, 2019 - 2:30 pm 1 min to read Facebook Twitter SMS Email West Feliciana Middle School students Trey Rogers, Carter Wesberry, Grant Schilling and Mason Oliveaux play a student-made cardboard arcade game during a recent classroom lesson. Provided photo Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save West Feliciana Middle School students recently made and played cardboard arcade games. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Advocate Staff Author email Follow Advocate Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today View comments Follow Us Facebook Twitter Instagram Email