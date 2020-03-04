At 16, West Feliciana Parish's Owen Brouillette already has his eye on the prize — the professional rodeo circuit.
The St. Francisville resident is home-schooled, but when not studying he is practicing for or participating in bareback riding and tie down calf roping rodeo events. He competed over the weekend at the Southeast Louisiana High School Rodeo Association's event in Gonzales.
Earning the Bareback Reserve Champion title for high schoolers at the Gonzales rodeo, Brouillette's itching to go pro. He already has an equipment company in Texas endorsing him.
"I did pretty good this weekend (at the SLHSRA Rodeo) and came in at second in bareback riding," Brouillette said. "There's always another rodeo — another chance. Next weekend, there's one in Texas.
"I'm really passionate about the rodeo. I can't get my pro rodeo card until I'm 18, but I'm on the cusp of getting it."