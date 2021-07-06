Visitors to Audubon State Historic Site Saturday rang in the Fourth of July weekend with a live back powder demonstration on how a cannon worked during the War of 1812.
The boom of a cannon rings in 4th of July at Audubon State Historic Site
- Staff report
-
-
- Comments
- 1 min to read
Advocate Staff
