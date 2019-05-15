ST. FRANCISVILLE — The West Feliciana Parish Council agreed Monday to consider an ordinance establishing a separate zoning classification for RV parks.
If adopted after a June 10 public hearing, the ordinance introduced Monday would establish a zoning classification S-RV specifically for short-stay parks for recreational vehicles.
The parish Planning and Zoning Commission recommended the change because RV parks now must be placed in areas zoned S-1, which also allows for several types of establishments.
The council in March turned down a request to rezone property on U.S. 61 for a proposed RV park, citing several reasons, including the broad scope of the zoning classification.
Parish President Kenny Havard said the developer could possibly seek the new classification if he still is interested in building a park at the location, which is near the four-lane highway's intersection with La. 964.
The proposed classification sets standards for recreational vehicle parks, including the length of stays and minimum lot sizes. The zoning is meant for tourist traffic, rather than long-term mobile home parks.
On another matter, the council declared a 6.72-acre tract of land near the parish hospital as surplus property and authorized Havard to negotiate its sale. The hospital board has expressed interest in adding the property to its campus.