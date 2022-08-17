A new martial arts studio has opened in St. Francisville at 7189 U.S. 61.
Owner Josh Baker cut the ribbon at Baker’s Jiu Jitsu on July 28 with family and friends, live fighting and food.
Baker said he wanted to create a safe space where students of all ages can practice self-defense techniques, exercise and workout.
“I’ve been training and competing in jiu jitsu since I was 14 years old," he said. "It’s been a dream of mine for six years to open a gym and now that dream has come true in the amazing town of St. Francisville.”
Jiu jitsu is a martial art that focuses on grappling and ground fighting as self-defense. It has recently become more popular and is noted to be one of the fastest-growing mixed martial art sports in the United States, a news release said. The concept of jiu jitsu is centered around the idea of a smaller, less strong opponent defending themselves against a larger, stronger opponent.
For information on how to join a class, visit bakersjiujitsu.com.