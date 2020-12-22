During a pandemic, even the Grinch is called upon to help take temperatures.
As students recently arrived at Bains Elementary, the Grinch, played by Superintendent Hollis Milton, greeted students and checked their temperatures.
During a pandemic, even the Grinch is called upon to help take temperatures.
As students recently arrived at Bains Elementary, the Grinch, played by Superintendent Hollis Milton, greeted students and checked their temperatures.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.