On Feb. 2, the Wolf Den of Cub Scout Pack 61 organized and participated in a site cleanup around the Captain Bennett Landing on the Mississippi River.
The Scouts cleared the area of what little trash and debris they could find. They sorted and recycled what they found at the landing and items they previously collected, taking the recyclables to the new West Feliciana Recycling Center.
The Wolf Den said both sites were clean and orderly, but the members tried to leave them better than they found them.