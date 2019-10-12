For the first time in 20 years, West Feliciana residents have voted a new sheriff into office.
Republican Brian Spillman won the race with 72 percent of the vote, according to complete but unofficial returns from the Secretary of State's Office.
Spillman faced off against Independent “Stan” Branton Jr. and Democrat Michael Roberts for longtime Sheriff J. Austin Daniel’s job.
In addition to advocating for a citizens academy to educate residents on the law enforcement process, Spillman said he plans to develop community policing practices.
“One of the things that we’re facing from time to time are property crimes,” Spillman said. “That’s going to be one of our focuses — to be visible in our communities and to be more proactive in our patrol activities.”
Spillman has worked at the West Feliciana Sheriff's Office for the last 12 years in a variety of capacities, ranging from crisis response commander to helicopter pilot.
Click here to see full election results from the Louisiana Secretary of State's Office.
---
BRIAN SPILLMAN
Age: 59
Resides: West Feliciana Parish
Education: Wilkinson County Christian Academy, Southwest Mississippi Community College and LSU
Professional: Law enforcement for 38 years
Political: None; running as a Republican
Website: https://www.facebook.com/brianspillmanwestfelicianasheriff/