"Stan" Branton Jr.

Age: 48

Resides: Born and raised in St. Francisville

Education: Attended West Feliciana High School and went to Baton Rouge Community College, Law Enforcement Academy – Police Officer Standard Training at LSU, Louisiana Wildlife and Fishers Enforcement Academy and military police training

Professional: Military, air force, police officers -- 10 years with Wildlife and Fisheries. Since then, military, then that, supervisor in the industrial environment for Georgia Pacific since then.

Political: No political history; running as an Independent

Website: https://www.facebook.com/votebranton2019/