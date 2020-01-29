The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Jan. 16-22:

Jan. 16

Abbott, Alyson C.: 50, 6112 Beechgrove Lane, St. Francisville, felony theft, fugitive – Kaufman County, Texas.

Jan. 17

Dupree, Charmaine A.: 63, 6176 Beechgrove Lane, St. Francisville, careless operation, driving while intoxicated.

Johnson, Shenica: 40, 8249 Carver Road, St. Francisville, no proof on insurance/registration, remaining after forbidden, driving under suspension, bench warrant - simple criminal damage to property, suspended driver's license.

Lewis, Megan Y.: 39, 36369 Lucas Drive, Denham Springs, bench warrant – simple battery.

Jan. 18

Beauchamp, Adam Q.: 36, 5732 Cypress Street, St. Francisville, simple battery, two counts of domestic abuse battery.

Jan. 19

Davis Jr., Kenneth R.: 28, 7824 Bo Derrick Road, Ethel, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm while committing/attempting a crime, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jan. 20

Herring, Joseph D.: 28, 9817 Dipple Drive, St. Francisville, domestic abuse battery, flight from an officer.

Jan. 21

Chatagnier, Melissa G.: 40, 5265 Oak St., St. Francisville, exploitation of the infirm, felony theft.

Jan. 22

Jones, Brittney N.: 22, 1141 Willow Creek Drive, Zachary, dimple battery of the infirm.

Stepter, Torilla M.: 44, 8151 Ned Avenue, Baton Rouge, bench warrant – speeding, no driver's license on person. 

