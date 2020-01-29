The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Jan. 16-22:
Jan. 16
Abbott, Alyson C.: 50, 6112 Beechgrove Lane, St. Francisville, felony theft, fugitive – Kaufman County, Texas.
Jan. 17
Dupree, Charmaine A.: 63, 6176 Beechgrove Lane, St. Francisville, careless operation, driving while intoxicated.
Johnson, Shenica: 40, 8249 Carver Road, St. Francisville, no proof on insurance/registration, remaining after forbidden, driving under suspension, bench warrant - simple criminal damage to property, suspended driver's license.
Lewis, Megan Y.: 39, 36369 Lucas Drive, Denham Springs, bench warrant – simple battery.
Jan. 18
Beauchamp, Adam Q.: 36, 5732 Cypress Street, St. Francisville, simple battery, two counts of domestic abuse battery.
Jan. 19
Davis Jr., Kenneth R.: 28, 7824 Bo Derrick Road, Ethel, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm while committing/attempting a crime, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jan. 20
Herring, Joseph D.: 28, 9817 Dipple Drive, St. Francisville, domestic abuse battery, flight from an officer.
Jan. 21
Chatagnier, Melissa G.: 40, 5265 Oak St., St. Francisville, exploitation of the infirm, felony theft.
Jan. 22
Jones, Brittney N.: 22, 1141 Willow Creek Drive, Zachary, dimple battery of the infirm.
Stepter, Torilla M.: 44, 8151 Ned Avenue, Baton Rouge, bench warrant – speeding, no driver's license on person.