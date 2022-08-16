The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between July 25-Aug. 7:
July 25
Erhart, Christopher: 46; 8934 U.S. 61, St. Francisville; aggravated assault
July 26
Stine, Derrion: 25; 673 Ford Creek Road, Woodville, Mississippi; attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons — aggravated assault, flight from an officer, reckless operation
Tolliver, Deondra: 27; 361 Ferguson St., Woodville, Mississippi; attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons — aggravated assault
July 28
Oubre, Raynon: 30; 13944 Chalmette Ave., Baton Rouge; illegal possession of stolen things $1,000 to $5,000
July 29
Nation, Dameyun: 35; 5976 Street A, St. Francisville; bench warrant
Albert, Prede: 21; 701 Richey St., New Roads; possession of a firearm while committing/attempting a crime, resisting an officer, illegal window tint
Stirgus, Santoris: 27; 3854 Lost Lake Cove, Jackson, Mississippi; possession of Schedule IV drugs, simple possession of Schedule I drugs, improper display of plate
Hamburg, Kevin: 26; 17531 Tunica Trace, Angola; second-degree murder
Echols, Eric: 32; 17531 Tunica Trace, Angola; battery of a correctional facility employee
Minor, Dennis: 32, 17531 Tunica Trace, Angola; battery of a correctional facility employee
McClung Jr., Dennis: 42; 170 Lee Tyler Road, Ferriday; improper lane usage, possession of Schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia
July 30
Richard, William: 70; 11907 La. 965, St. Francisville; improper lane usage, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II drugs, possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV drugs, operating a vehicle while intoxicated
Friddle, Jeffrey: 39; 2179 Valverda Road, Livonia; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, improper lane usage
Floyd, Sandy: 41; 11930 Hamilton Road, St. Francisville; disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct
Musser, Michael: 40; 17929 Hooper Road, Greenwell Springs; second-degree battery, probation violation
July 31
Puckett, Benjamin: 27; 9116 Reech Road, St. Francisville; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, improper lane usage
Aug. 4
Foster, Jerlanda: 31; 12191 Boudreaux St., New Roads; fugitive warrant
Weiser, Gregory: 55; 10070 U.S. 61, St. Francisville; domestic abuse battery, threatening a public official
Aug. 5
Watkins, Harold: 50; 337 Lakeshore Drive, Madison, Mississippi; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, improper lane usage