Recently, the West Feliciana Chamber of Commerce board was hosted by Restaurant 1796 at the Myrtles with a meal catered by The Francis Smokehouse for a strategic planning meeting.
The board engaged in detailed discussions regarding the community and the vision of the chamber, a news release said.
After brainstorming and debate, several core issues beyond networking developed, the release said. Foremost is the goal to work on a consistent basis with the town and parish government, economic development, tourism, education, St. Francisville Area Foundation and surrounding chambers of commerce, in a persistent effort to foster communication and strengthen business while preserving the historic rural community.
The group has invited liaisons from the town and parish to help bridge the gap.
The chamber said it will continue to offer networking and educational opportunities, and it pledges to maintain an open dialogue with its membership regarding business and economic needs.
Also the chamber is hosting the Uncorked Food & Wine Showcase on Feb. 27 at Restaurant 1796, which showcases the variety of eateries, restaurants and bars in the area. The event is the group's largest and features lots of tastings. More wine options will be included this year. Tickets are $60 per ticket, available at http://bit.ly/Uncorked22.