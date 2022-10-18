IMG_1570
Jackson Gibson, 5, poses for his mom, Lauren Gibson, of Baton Rouge, on the porch of Ma Milles Gifts and More on Ferdinand Street in St. Francisville on Oct. 14. 2022.

 Staff photo by Leila Pitchford

Families visiting St. Francisville on Oct. 14 explored the decorated shop fronts on Ferdinand Street.

Email Leila Pitchford at lpitchford@theadvocate.com.

