In June, many vegetable gardens are filled with blooms of vegetables to come. This is true in the raised beds, as well as beds around the buildings, at The Myrtles Plantation and Restaurant 1879 in St. Francisville.
The plants growing in the active raised bed at The Myrtles include zinnias, squash, eggplant and beans, both climbers and bush. The tomato plants — cherry and heirloom — have a mix of blooms and tiny fruit.
K.C. Barrett and Gary McCranie are two of the people working on the project
Barrett said, "We wanted to bring a little bit of agriculture back to the property. We've got the perfect opportunity to supplement the restaurant with vegetables." He said the restaurant may offer specials as the vegetables ripen.
He called the project fun and an experiment and said he loves to garden. He also said it's a conversation piece for visitors. If he's out working on it, people stop to talk, especially because the beds are so large.
The beds are 8 foot-by-72 feet, using the entire board length. Weeper hose makes watering easy. The bricks on the pathways in the beds are from old brick made on the property. An old duck hatchery is acting as a greenhouse where seedlings are started.
The soil in the active bed came from a recently dug cattle pond on the property. The other bed is awaiting soil.
Claudia Tulley, a summer intern at the The Myrtles, helped build tepees out of bamboo cut from the property to support the beans.
McCranie points out the ducks wandering the grounds and says plans include cattle — hence the need for a cattle pond — and tame turkeys so kids can have photos taken with them.
He also pointed out the property has strawberries, blueberries, figs and pears. In the main courtyard, Meyer lemons grow in pots with Vietnamese noodle bean growing around it. Near the back door of the restaurant are small beds with basil, yucca, bay, cucuzza or Italian squash, more heirloom tomatoes, lemongrass, oregano, thyme, peppers, and aloe — used for burns in the kitchen.