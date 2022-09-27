Not long after turning down bids for artificial surfaces on four baseball and softball fields because of the unexpected cost, West Feliciana Parish school officials began looking for extra money to do the project.
School Board officials opened bids Sept. 20 for installing artificial surfaces on the infields at four West Feliciana Sports Complex diamonds that the school system uses for its games, but the lowest bid was out of the board’s initial budget range.
Lee Hammer, the ancillary services supervisor, said the budget for the project was set at $1.1 million, but the lowest of five bids totaled $1,604,283.
“I can’t bring you a recommendation for approval,” Hammer told the board then, and board members eventually voted to reject all five bids.
“I didn’t see this coming, but that’s where the market is right now,” Hammer said in the Sept. 20 meeting as he and board members discussed recent inflationary pressures on construction projects.
Within three days, however, school officials began looking for extra money and called a Sept. 26 special meeting to reconsider the low bid from Guy Hopkins Construction Co.
School Superintendent Hollis Milton said during the second meeting that the full amounts of money allocated to some parts of the school system’s ongoing construction program may not be needed and can be used to make up the difference on the ball field work.
The construction projects are funded through a $56 million bond issue that voters approved in 2019.
The board needs about $500,000 more for the fields, and Milton said $300,000 of bond could be reallocated from playground work at the new elementary school to the sports park project. The state has approved a $300,000 grant of federal American Rescue Plan money that could be used for the elementary playground, he said.
Milton predicted that, as the construction program winds up, in the next six months, additional money will be left over.
Hammer also said the engineer overseeing the project may be able to trim the costs as the work proceeds.
“Some things can be scaled back,” he said.
The board, with member Sarah Wilson Rogers dissenting, voted to rescind the action taken in the Sept. 20 meeting and to award a contract to the low bidder.
On another matter in the Sept. 20 meeting, the board approved a lease with West Feliciana Parish Hospital for its use of an old adult education building at Bains as a station for a hospital ambulance crew. The hospital will pay the board $10,800 per year for use of the building, which is being converted to a station with sleeping quarters.
Hospital director Lee Chastant said the station is one of three the hospital has in the parish for ambulance crews. The station is ideally situated for serving the northern part of the parish, he said.
School officials said they welcome emergency medical personnel being near the four schools at Bains.