ST. FRANCISVILLE — The West Feliciana Parish Council on Monday called two half-cent sales tax renewal elections for Nov. 16 that could provide new funding for parish roads and bridges.
Revenues from the two taxes now go to help support West Feliciana Parish Hospital, but the hospital's board of commissioners recently agreed to split the revenue with the parish's Road and Bridge Fund.
If voters agree to the arrangement, formally called a "sales tax extension and rededication," 75 percent of the money would go to the hospital's operations while 25 percent would benefit the parish's road and bridge projects.
Former Parish President Kevin Couhig was unsuccessful last year in getting the Parish Council and the hospital board to support diverting some of the hospital funds to road projects, but the hospital board agreed to the 75-25 split not long after Couhig retired and was replaced by Kenny Havard.
One half-cent tax is levied parishwide, while the other is not collected in the town of St. Francisville. The parish estimates the two taxes combined bring in about $2.3 million per year.
The council introduced an ordinance last month calling for a public hearing Monday on the ordinance setting the elections for Oct. 12, but Havard introduced an amended ordinance Monday to change the date to Nov. 16.
He said the parish's Home Rule Charter specifies that tax elections must be held in conjunction with a general election. Oct. 12 is technically a primary election day.
The council also approved an ordinance requiring lots in planned unit development districts to have a least 20,000 square feet of area.
Councilman Mel Percy said he had reservations about the minimum lot size change because it would eliminate houses built against the property boundary, or "zero lot line" development, but Council President Bill May said those houses still could be built by obtaining a variance.
Percy replied that a goal of planning and zoning changes is to eliminate variances, but he said he would support the change.
In other action, the council:
- Heard from retired Caldwell Parish Sheriff Steve May, who is running for state senator in District 32, which includes most of West Feliciana Parish.
- Set a May 13 public hearing on a proposed ordinance to declare property between the library and hospital as surplus and authorize its sale. Hospital Director Lee Chastant said the hospital board is interested in buying the land but has no immediate plans for it.
- Allocated $150,000 for the West Feliciana Parish Port Infrastructure Project and $50,000 in library funds for security and computer upgrades at the library.
- Authorized Havard to contract with Infinity Engineering Consultants for preliminary engineering and site design for the parish's planned riverfront development project at the old ferry landing. The contract was capped at $97,030.