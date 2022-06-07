When Kelly Ward walked through the gates of Angola more than a half century ago, prisons were old as time, but their mission was morphing into halls of rehabilitation with doors that could open after being slammed shut.
Ward, who rose to the rank of warden, was inducted into the Justice Hall of Fame and honored for the vision and leadership he brought to the Louisiana Department of Corrections.
The St. Francisville native is one of nine honorees announced by the Louisiana State Penitentiary Museum Foundation, Louisiana State Penitentiary Warden Tim Hooper and Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections Secretary James LeBlanc. A reception was held Friday at the Angola Museum and the formal induction banquet followed that evening at the LSU Lod Cook Alumni Center.
The other inductees are Raphael Cassimere Jr., Emeritus-Professor of History at University of New Orleans; Wilbert Ellis, retired Grambling State University coach; Caddo Parish judges W. Ross and Elizabeth Foote; Alexandria Mayor Jeffrey W. Hall; Gretna Chief of Police Arthur S. Lawson Jr.; St. James Parish Sheriff Willy J. Martin Jr.; Chief of the Tunica-Biloxi Indian Tribe Harold Pierite Sr.; and Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington.
The Angola Museum archives note the ruling of Judge E. Gordon West in the early 1970s as a crucial turning point in the prison system. Prior litigation challenged the constitutionality of conditions of confinement at Angola. West ruled that Angola prison conditions "shocked the conscience," and an injunction was issued to improve the penitentiary and decentralize the Louisiana prison system.
Ward was the prison’s director of classification and a part of the team formed to develop strategies to comply with the federal court order.
“At the time, there was a lot of systems and challenges, most of them in the south, that had to do with basic rights under the Constitution,” he said. “It was a Constitutional challenge put forth by inmates that the conditions of confinement are not in keeping with Constitutional mandates.”
The efforts to reform the role and practices in the corrections system moved in concert with Ward’s journey through the system. He became assistant warden in 1976 and directed the development of the Adult Reception and Diagnostic Center at Dixon Correctional Institute. It was later moved to Hunt Correctional Center in St. Gabriel in 1982.
Ward served as the assistant warden for treatment services at Hunt before being promoted to deputy warden at Dixon Correctional Institute in 1987 where he worked with former Angola Warden Burl Cain to develop educational and vocational programs as well as the Blue Walters Substance Abuse Treatment Program. The Dixon team later obtained a national accreditation by the American Correctional Association.
Treatment and interventions marked the time Ward served as warden at David Wade Correctional Center in Homer. From 1993 to 2002, he managed prisoners in a diverse range of security and service levels. Special projects included the development of the Forcht Wade Special Medical Facility in Keithville, the Sex Offender Management program, and the Substance Abuse Treatment Program.
Ward worked closely with LSU Medical Center in Shreveport to develop specialized medical services, including groundbreaking telemedicine services. He developed a collaboration with the criminal justice program at Grambling State University to prove research and internship opportunities for the students.
Ward explained that programs like the Adult Reception Diagnostic Center incorporated foresight into incarceration. “We did a complete medical mental health evaluation when people came into prison and an educational evaluation, all of which was intended to identify things that would be needs while someone's incarcerated,” he said. “One thing that would be recommended steps for them to improve their situation prior to getting out and getting ready to go back on the streets.”
Ward’s retirement from corrections can be described as progressive. Shortly after formal retirement, he received an interim appointment to the Louisiana Parole Board by Gov. Kathleen Blanco and called that appointment a highlight of his career because of the opportunity it gave to work with “so many excellent professionals in both the corrections and law enforcement community.”
Ward then became a certified auditor with the American Correctional Association and performed more than 100 accreditation audits in state, federal and military facilities.
All his official and semiretirement roles in corrections worked to combat recidivism, the tendency of a convicted criminal to reoffend, he said. “We worked to address things that would enable people to get out and reintegrate into the outside population, and so that they would not come back to prisons,” Ward said. “The thinking has always been if you provided a structured environment in which a person who could take advantage of educational programming, vocational training, get a sense of discipline, also have a period of time when they were not involved in drug culture, and get treatment for substance abuse, then a person would have a better chance to not recidivate.”
Formal retirement for the former warden is full of church and community engagement and gives him a chance to proudly hold the grandfather title. He is a member and volunteer at Grace Church of West Feliciana, a leader in the nonprofit Arts for All group, participates in Habitat for Humanity projects, and a new involvement with Together Louisiana.
“Those are the kinds of things that keep me busy, in addition to just enjoying life and having some time to spend with my family and traveling,” Ward said.