Bains students don't wait for first bell to get to work Staff report Advocate Staff Author email Oct 23, 2019 - 2:00 pm 1 min to read Facebook Twitter SMS Email 1 of 5 Betsy Whitman and Kaylee Allen practice counting to 100 before classes begin at Bains Lower Elementary School. PROVIDED PHOTO Baylee Farthing focuses on handwriting before classes begin at Bains Lower Elementary School. PROVIDED PHOTO Ri’Cari Cummings takes an Accelerated Reader test before classes begin at Bains Lower Elementary School. PROVIDED PHOTO At Bains Lower Elementary School, Charles Pownall begins his day practicing his handwriting. PROVIDED PHOTO Diaimean Brooks starts his day with reading at Bains Elementary School. PROVIDED PHOTO Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save The young learners at Bains make use of the school's books, computers and other learning tools even before the start of classes in the morning. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Bains Lower Elementary School Advocate Staff Author email Follow Advocate Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today View comments Follow Us Facebook Twitter Instagram Email