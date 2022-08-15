"Unique Perspectives/A Singular Passion," an exhibition of paintings by parish artists Gretchen Reinike Eppling, Elaine Erikson, Cherie Frye, and Sandra Ware, will be presented in September by "Arts For All" at the West Feliciana Parish Library.
Working from individual visions and in a variety of mediums and styles, the four women are united in a devotion to creating art that both delights and inspires, according to a news release.
Opening night reception is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 9. The four artists will be available to chat and answer any questions about their work.
The exhibition will be housed in the foyer and the large meeting room at the library and will run through the remainder of the month.