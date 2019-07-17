Tickets are on sale for the 2019 Southern Garden Symposium on Oct. 18-19 at Hemingbough in St. Francisville.
The keynote speaker is Christopher Woods. Other speakers are Nicholas Station and Staci Catron.
Woods was born in London, but has lived in the United States since 1981. For 45 years, he has served as a gardener, director and designer. He is best known for his work at Chanticleer, a "pleasure garden" in Wayne, Pennsylvania, where he worked for 20 years.
For three years, Woods traveled the world seeking out contemporary gardens and found 50 of the best in locations like India, the United Arab Emirates, Chile and Australia. He compiled these into “Gardenlust: A Botanical Tour of the World's Best New Gardens.”
See www.southerngardensymposium.org for details and to register.