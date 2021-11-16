The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Nov. 1-7:
Nov. 2
Johnson, Burl: 51; 518 Herring Lane, Woodville, Mississippi; domestic abuse battery, contempt of court
Nov. 4
Matthews, Telvin: 23; 11554 Coates Road, St. Francisville; bench warrant
Nov. 5
Jyles, Emanuel: 47; 17544 Tunica Trace, Angola; aggravated second degree battery
Sagely, Noah: 20; 8891 Peterson Road, St. Francisville; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, reckless operation
Nov. 6
Berry, Elizabeth: 31; 12079 Pioneer Trailer Park Lane, St. Francisville; domestic abuse battery
Craighead, Justin: 39; 707 West End Drive, New Roads; aggravated burglary, cruelty to animals