The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Nov. 1-7:

Nov. 2

Johnson, Burl: 51; 518 Herring Lane, Woodville, Mississippi; domestic abuse battery, contempt of court

Nov. 4

Matthews, Telvin: 23; 11554 Coates Road, St. Francisville; bench warrant

Nov. 5

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox

Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today.

Jyles, Emanuel: 47; 17544 Tunica Trace, Angola; aggravated second degree battery

Sagely, Noah: 20; 8891 Peterson Road, St. Francisville; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, reckless operation

Nov. 6

Berry, Elizabeth: 31; 12079 Pioneer Trailer Park Lane, St. Francisville; domestic abuse battery

Craighead, Justin: 39; 707 West End Drive, New Roads; aggravated burglary, cruelty to animals

View comments