During the West Feliciana High School Navy Junior ROTC annual inspection, students were recognized for their hard work and dedication to the program.
Cadet Ryan Etheridge won the 2020 Upperclassmen Cadet of the Year and the Cadets of the Month from the school year were honored.
The outgoing and incoming NJROTC commanding officers Aaliyah Armstrong and Dylan Woodard were recognized.
Schools Superintendent Hollis Milton served as a guest inspector. Milton said the cadets “will leave the high school prepared to face challenges and more importantly, to seize opportunities to make our nation and our world a better place.”