As far as the town of St. Francisville’s sewer system is concerned, the inevitable has happened, an engineer told the Board of Aldermen Aug. 23.
Town engineer Bianca Hillhouse said the state Department of Environmental Quality has issued a formal order notifying the town that the sewer system is out of compliance with environmental regulations and the town must take corrective action.
The system is often out of compliance because Mississippi River flooding of the system’s sewage treatment ponds, and DEQ issued a warning notice earlier this year.
The town must answer the order within 30 days, Hillhouse said.
Because the notice did not catch town officials flat-footed, the answer is simple.
“Our answer is everything we’ve done in the last three years,” Hillhouse said after the meeting.
In 2020, the board declared a moratorium on new, major residential projects because of the sewer problems, and voters approved a special half-cent sales tax in December 2020 to fund a new sewage treatment plant located outside the flood zone.
Hillhouse said the plans for the new plant, to be located near the intersection of Princeville and Feliciana streets, are complete.
“We’re just waiting on permits,” she said.
The project needs permits from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the state Department of Health, the state historic preservation office and a different section of DEQ than the one that issue the compliance order, she said.
The state Office of Community Development, which plans to loan the town $5.25 million for the project, also must give its final approval.
The historic preservation survey is needed because some of the sewer mains that will connect the collection system to the new treatment plant will pass through the town’s historic district.
Officials would like to seek construction bids before the year is out, but the timing depends on when the agencies issue the necessary permits, Hillhouse said.
On another matter, the board received recommendations from the Planning and Zoning Commission for numerous changes to the town’s Zoning Ordinance.
Board members set a special meeting and a public hearing on the changes for 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14. Board meetings usually are held at 5:30 p.m., but the 9 a.m. session was set to accommodate one member’s schedule that day.
A copy of the changes will be available for public inspection at the Town Hall.
The changes include a rewrite of the ordinance section that regulates short-term rental properties, such as bed-and-breakfast establishments.
In other action, the board:
- Authorized Mayor Robert Leake to seek quotes from contractors for renovations to the maintenance barn behind the Town Hall. Leake said much of the building’s space is unusable because its floor is flooded during heavy rains, and workers need a suitable place to eat lunch.
- Authorized Leake to seek quotes for asphalt work on streets in Audubon Hills subdivision, after a lengthy discussion with several residents about street and water line maintenance issues in the development.