May 19 was the final day of classes for students in West Feliciana Parish.
Each school held activities to mark the occasion.
Bains Lower Elementary marked the day with cotton candy, bubbles, limbo and other activities.
Bains Elementary hosted games, recognition programs and a Mother’s Day Tea.
Students at West Feliciana Middle participated in games and activities, including an egg race, bean bag toss, cookie challenge, ping pong game and more.
West Feliciana High ended the school year with final exams, projects and technology check-in points.