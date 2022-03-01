The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Feb. 14-20:
Feb. 15
Cavalier, Leonard: 24; 7087 Woodpecker Drive, St. Francisville; possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics
McEachern Jr., Mark: 38; 5183 Pine St., St. Francisville; possession with intent to distribute marijuana, three counts possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics
Feb. 17
Robinson, Courvoisier: 21, 217 Live Oak St., Simmesport; resisting an officer by misrepresentation, probation violation
Stevenson, Gerald: 22; 6902 Robert Bailey Road, St. Francisville; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, simple possession of marijuana, probation violation
Feb. 19
Harris, Bianca: 32; 11365 Legacy Oak Lane, Gonzales; speeding, expired license plate, fugitive warrant
Feb. 20
Slaten, Lora: 38; 3813 Winifred Drive, Fort Worth, Texas; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, speeding, improper lane usage