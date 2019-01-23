The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Jan. 3-8:
Jan. 5
Gilmore, Brittany N.: 28, 6516 Ouida Irondale Road, Weyanoke: speeding, driving under suspension, revoked license plate, no insurance, resisting an officer.
Pierce, Michael A.: 27, 5583 U.S. 61, St. Francisville, false impersonation.
Jan. 7
Bennett, Joshua M.: 38, 27760 JC Steward Road, Albany, fugitive – East Baton Rouge Parish, possession of firearm by convicted felon, three counts of hunting deer without license, three counts of hunting deer without big game license, three counts of failure to comply with deer tag requirements.
Brown, Cynthia A.: 59, 8016 Solitude Road, St. Francisville, domestic abuse battery.
Brown, George: 62, 8016 Solitude Road, St. Francisville, domestic abuse battery.
Jan. 8
Addison, Kayla R.: 23, 1635 Port Drive, Baton Rouge, improper display of license plate, possession of marijuana.
Perkins, Eric G.: 48, 5514 Blackmore Road, St. Francisville, failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator, failure to comply with sex offender identification requirements.
Jan. 9
Ware, Jeremy J.: 19, 15378 River Road, Natchez, Mississippi, malfeasance in office.