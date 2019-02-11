ST. FRANCISVILLE — The Board of Aldermen raised concerns Tuesday about a large subdivision planned for Commerce Street that would be partially within town limits, but not yet covered by town codes.
Alderwoman Abby Cochran voiced her hope that the town could urge the developers or the Parish Planning and Zoning Board to adopt the town ordinances for the subdivision.
Although a small portion of the subdivision is in town, Cochran said, “it drastically affects the town itself.”
Mayor Billy D’Aquilla noted the subdivision would be reliant on the town for its utilities.
“They need our water, and they need our gas,” he said. “It’s going to be the bottom line.”
Other aldermen also expressed fears about a rapid increase in the town’s population due to the development.
“The biggest thing I care about as a representative of the people of the town is density,” Alderwoman Susie Tully said. “And how many houses they are going to put up there, and the quality of those houses.”
In the end, the aldermen authorized Assistant Town Attorney Leslie Daniel and Cochran to review the Planned Unit Development rules for both the town and the parish before determining how best to proceed.
“We don’t want to be the town versus the parish,” Tully added. “We want to work with them, and have it be good for both sides.”
The aldermen also unanimously approved the recommendations of both the Architectural Design and Review Board and the Planning and Zoning Board for the upcoming Tractor Supply site.
The Architectural Design and Review Board offered a recommendation for the site plan with three conditions, including that signage, a forage shed and exterior paint color be reviewed separately.
The Planning and Zoning Board added an additional condition that stipulates a wooden privacy fence at the rear of the property be raised from 6 feet to 8 feet.