ST. FRANCISVILLE — The West Feliciana Parish School Board accepted a Baton Rouge firm’s bid Thursday on a construction project that will remake the parish’s high school.
Stuart & Co. offered to do the work for $12,555,000, the lowest amount of the bids opened Nov. 24, said Marco Gonzalez, of Volkert Inc., the school board’s construction program manager.
Volkert and the board had set a $12.6 million budget for the high school project, and Stuart’s bid gives the board a $45,000 cushion.
The project includes a new gymnasium, a two-story freshman academy, a new administrative area that will reorient the school’s façade from U.S. 61 to Bains Road and the renovation of the existing gym for use as a career and technical education facility.
Stuart’s under-budget bid for the main projects also allowed the board to accept two additional projects that were planned if money was available: building a covered walkway from the main school building to the new gymnasium and improving a driveway from Bains Road to the career-tech building.
The work is part of a $52.6 million bond issue that voters approved in May 2019.
The Stuart firm recently finished site work for a new Bains Elementary School under a $720,000 contract.
Gonzalez said the firm will first begin work on the new gym, but construction of the administrative area and freshman academy will require close coordination with school officials because the project involves work on existing buildings.
He told board members that the gym could be finished by next November and the goal for final completion is August 2022.
Gonzalez said Stuart & Co. built the new West Feliciana Parish Hospital building and a site superintendent assigned to the school work recently completed construction of a new hospital in Concordia Parish.
The company also built two new schools in Ascension Parish, he said.
The School Board is planning for a Dec. 15 groundbreaking ceremony for the new elementary school, which will be built by Milton J. Womack Inc. of Baton Rouge.
The elementary school project includes $1 million for road work to accommodate school traffic on Marydale Road.