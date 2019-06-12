West Feliciana High School biology students dissect mice Advocate staff report Jun 12, 2019 - 2:00 pm Facebook Twitter SMS Email West Feliciana High School biology teacher Samantha Williams explains the differences between the musculature of humans and mice in preparation for a dissection lab. PROVIDED PHOTO West Feliciana High School freshmen Sarah Smith and Samantha Ponzo talk Bryce Jarrell through the dissection of a mouse. PROVIDED PHOTO West Feliciana High School freshmen Cardell Smith, Christian Bristow, Lauren Dupuy and Anna Rea consult lab directions while dissecting a mouse. PROVIDED PHOTO Freshman Lance Leatherwood-Garrett helps classmate Tramel Veals tie his apron during a mouse-dissection lab in Samantha Williams' biology class at West Feliciana High School. PROVIDED PHOTO Freshman Samantha Ponzo watches as classmate Bryce Jarrell dissects a mouse's abdomen in Samantha Williams' biology class at West Feliciana High School. PROVIDED PHOTO Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Teams of students in Samantha Williams' honors biology course at West Feliciana High School recently got a new perspective on their anatomy lessons by dissecting mice. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags West Feliciana High School View comments Follow Us Facebook Twitter Instagram Email