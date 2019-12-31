Christmas camp is a hit in West Feliciana Staff report Advocate Staff Author email Dec 31, 2019 - 2:30 pm Dec 31, 2019 - 2:30 pm 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 8 Buy Now West Feliciana High junior Skylar Ernest, a member of the baseball team, helps Adam Oliveaux, 8, with his hitting technique on Saturday at the Christmas Hitting Camp. Photo by Jill Moore Buy Now West Feliciana High 9th grader and baseball team member Gabe Ellison helps Tyler Smith, 10, with his batting skills Dec. 21, 2019, during the Christmas Hitting Camp. Photo by Jill Moore Buy Now M.J. Hinley stands ready for the ball Dec. 21, 2019, at the West Feliciana Christmas Hitting Camp. Photo by Jill Moore Buy Now Mac Michalson is ready to hit the ball out of the park during the West Feliciana Christmas Hitting camp Dec. 21, 2019, at the sports park in St. Francisville. Photo by Jill Moore Buy Now West Feliciana High assistant baseball coach Jason Ernest high-fives some of his campers at the Christmas Hitting Camp on Dec. 21, 2019. Photo by Jill Moore Buy Now West Feliciana High baseball coach Gannon Achord loads up the pitching machine for a camper while Mac Michalson stands by during Christmas Hitting Camp on Dec. 21, 2019. Photo by Jill Moore Buy Now Race Landry works on his hitting at the West Feliciana baseball hitting camp Dec. 21, 2019, at the sports park in St. Francisville. Photo by Jill Moore Buy Now Coach Jason Kitchen helps Kane Kitchen and Race Landry with their hitting skills in the field during the West Feliciana Christmas Hitting Camp at the sports park in St. Francisville on Dec. 21, 2019. Photo by Jill Moore Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The West Feliciana High baseball team hosted a Christmas hitting camp on Dec. 21 at the West Feliciana Sports Park. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Advocate Staff Author email Follow Advocate Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today View comments Follow Us Facebook Twitter Instagram Email