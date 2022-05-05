Michael Corlew, of West Feliciana High, won first place in the State FFA Electricity competition.
The contest consisted of a 50-question test based on the National Electrical Code as well as designing and installing three residential circuits as assigned by the judges. The circuits had to function and be installed according to the NEC.
Justin Gremillion, along with Corlew, represented West Feliciana FFA in the LA FFA Area Electrical Competition. Both were tested on their knowledge of electrical concepts and the National Electrical Code, diagrammed/planned assigned residential circuits, then installed the circuits that they planned.
Corlew qualified for the state competition by finishing in second place.