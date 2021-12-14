West Feliciana Parish’s Public Works crews completed repairs to 11 bridges during the past year and are working on another one, Parish President Kenny Havard told the Parish Council on Dec. 13.
Havard said Freeland Road is closed between La. 966 and The Bluffs on Thompson Creek while workers repair a failing wooden bridge on the rural route. He said the road may remain closed for another month before the work is finished.
After the first of the year, the parish expects to repair three more wooden bridges, Havard said.
The council, at Havard’s request, also approved an amended contract with TriCoeur Services to provide the final design plans, construction documents and construction oversight for replacing the Polly Creek bridge, which was destroyed in the 2016 flood.
The bridge provides access to the Cat Island area of the parish.
Part of the project will include installation of a temporary wooden bridge on Plettenberg Road to allow the contractor to get equipment and materials to the Polly Creek site.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency is paying 100 percent of the cost for the flood-related work, council Secretary Emily Cobb said.
In other action, the council agreed to put up $100,000 in federal pandemic relief funds for a possible state grant to provide better broadband internet service in the parish.
The School Board and Sheriff Brian Spillman also are expected to put up funds for the grant.
Havard said the parish will have a better chance of winning a grant by putting “some skin in the game” with the local funds.
The grant program is called Louisiana Granting Unserved Municipalities Broadband Opportunities, or LA GUMBO.