ST. FRANCISVILLE — After beating back two attempts last year to divert tax revenues from West Feliciana Parish Hospital to parish road and bridge work, the hospital's Board of Commissioners now wants to share some of its sales tax monies with the parish government.
The hospital board members and other parish residents, including hospital employees, were successful last year in thwarting then-Parish President Kevin Couhig's plans to ask voters to rededicate all or some of the hospital's sales tax revenues to the parish's Road and Bridge Fund.
Couhig was unable to persuade the five-member Parish Council in April and August to call elections on his proposals.
Earlier in 2018, Couhig announced that he would retire Dec. 10, with a little over a year left on his term, and House District 62 Rep. Kenny Havard won the remainder of it in a Nov. 6 special election.
The hospital board, in a Jan. 24 meeting, voted to ask the Parish Council to call an election, either in October or November, on a plan to renew a hospital half-cent sales tax that expires in June 2020, with 75 percent of the revenue dedicated to the hospital's operations and 25 percent to the parish's road and bridge program.
Hospital Board Chairman Leonard Sullivan said the difference from last year's stance is that Havard "asked us."
"He came to us, with his hat in his hand, and said, 'I need your help.' It's important to both sides," Sullivan said.
The Parish Council also voted earlier this month to reappoint hospital board members Stacie Nwabueze, Erin Rabalais and Melvin Harvey Jr. to new two-year terms.
Havard said he asked for the chance to submit the proposal to parish voters, both to try to find additional money to repair parish roads and bridges and to help the hospital renew the tax before it expires next year.
"We're all in it together. We can't do it alone," Havard said, noting that the hospital's ambulances must travel on parish roads that need repair and cross some bridges that are not up to standards.
The parish currently has only $1.6 million per year for its road program.
"Half of that goes to salaries," Havard said.
Sullivan and Havard estimated the 25 percent share will add between $600,000 and $700,000 to the road fund each year.
Havard said his goal is to meet with all parish agencies and discuss areas where mutual cooperation will be beneficial.
He pledged that he and the council will work to convince voters to support the tax renewal with the new division of its proceeds.
Sullivan also said the hospital levies a half-mill property tax, but the board does not intend to ask for its renewal when it expires.
Board members said they hope that the election proposition can be labeled a "renewal and reallocation," while Havard said he plans to emphasize that parish government's proceeds will be "dedicated to asphalt and concrete."