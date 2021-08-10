Giving birth to the "Soul of St. Francisville" is not a mere tale of reincarnation. The labor of love joins a master artist and a prolific writer in the gestation of a literary work to the point or birth and watching a global pandemic put it back into a giant egg where it lays in stasis until the world is ready for a coming out party.
Author-historian Anne Butler and artist Darrell Chitty weren’t trying to write or illustrate a book. They were attempting to breathe life into a collaboration that made St. Francisville past and current, its culture and people one entity that could be studied and appreciated.
“It's my passion to preserve in print things that are being lost,” Butler said. “Louisiana, well, the whole South, is in such a vulnerable condition. Right now, people have little appreciation for history. The coastline is disappearing. All of the cultures and landscapes are so fragile and so vulnerable and I'm trying to get preserved in print, what's going to be lost.”
A history book or a pictorial would not adequately describe the book. It looks like a coffee table book, but beyond the amazing pieces of art are scores of regional and family anecdotes and paintings that add a sense of mystical and mastery to what could be just a photograph.
“We call it the 'Soul of St. Francisville' because it really gets to the actual soul — my text roots the images into the soil here,” Butler explained. “But the images are just gorgeous.”
Chitty, the co-creator, is a Shreveport artist photographer who has such an appreciation for the St. Francisville region that he has brought art students and classes to Butler’s Greenwood Plantation to paint surrounding by the inspiration and study his techniques. “This is really an art book as well as a history book,” Butler said.
The book weaves the past and present and the famous with the relatively unknown who are still larger than life. John Audubon’s creative passion is rooted in 200 years of history, but the creative passion of young Morgan Moss, proprietor of the Myrtles, provides continuity of the area’s past-present.
“It's not just history, it's stories," Butler said. I'm mostly a storyteller anyway. It’s a beautiful portrait of this small town.”
The adage “a picture is worth a thousand words” rings true in Morning Gossip, a painting that captures a coffee shop that really is so many things to Soul’s identity — and a coffee shop too. “I mean, look, this is the Birdman Cafe, you know, two old men having coffee before they go to work,” Butler said. “That's just typical small town, and it could be anywhere in the South.”
The characters helped shape the characteristic of St. Francisville and both Chitty and Butler spend time drawing portraits of humor, spirituality, and often quirkiness. Afton Plantation’s story does not start and stop with the owners. Just as important is the life and work of the Rev. Samuel Johnson, the Black minister who pastored Afton Villa Baptist Church for 50 years. The families once enslaved at Afton Villa became a part of the Soul’s soil and they continue to contribute to the culture, government and religious life of the area.
“Miss Emily,” a notable character, sold pralines and stole hearts for more than 30 years at the ferry landing. She is captured in a painting and words because those are the types of anecdotes that color the landscape known as St. Francisville.
The next chapter of the epic tale will be colored by COVID. The book was sent to China for printing and production, but the virus arrived in the United States before the "Soul of St. Francisville."
“It took the slow boat back from China, which meant that we missed our first sign signing and we had to call it off and reschedule it,” Butler said. “Then the pandemic hit and we couldn't do any more book signings and we couldn't get out. We couldn't get out to do book tours, we couldn't do anything. So, I've got a lot of books in here.”
"The Soul of St. Francisville" sits waiting for the wellness needed to release it from its cocoon, but it is available at selected online retailers and at The Conundrum Books St Francisville.