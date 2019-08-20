After objections from a single school board member Tuesday, the West Feliciana Parish School Board postponed a vote on two contracts involving various construction projects.
Initially, the seven-member board was set to approve merely the legal language of the contracts for Coleman Partners Architects and Tipton Associates for construction of a new elementary school and freshman academy, career and technical educational building renovation and high school auditorium renovation. After reviewing the contracts, the firms would return the documents to the board for final approval.
Board member Sara Wilson-Rogers, however, voiced her concern the contracts were not complete.
“I don’t feel comfortable voting on a ghost contract,” Wilson-Rogers said.
After lengthy discussion, the board agreed to postpone the decision until after Labor Day to provide time for the board to review the contracts.
The Architectural Selection Committee was also dissolved, as the two firms have been chosen. The committee will be replaced by design teams.
Additionally, the board adopted a resolution to execute the bond purchase agreement for the sale of $30 million in general obligation school bonds, which will be used solely for the construction projects.
In other business Tuesday, the board:
- unanimously approved a $34.8 million budget for the 2019-20 fiscal year, expected to leave $8.7 million fund balance buy the end of June 2020.
- went into a closed-door session for the annual evaluation of Superintendent Hollis Milton.
- approved renewals for health, dental, vision and life insurance plans.
- agreed to raise the adult breakfast price from $2.00 to $2.25.