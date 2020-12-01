The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Nov. 16-22:

Nov. 16

Anderson, Vontrea: 27; 9878 Street D, St. Francisville; fugitive warrant, possession of Schedule II, operating a vehicle while license is suspended, registration plate light required, probation violation.

Nettles, Sara: 51; 6966 Elm Park Lane, St. Francisville; aggravated assault.

Nov. 17

Loston, Bruce: 38; 722 W. 74th St., Shreveport; taking contraband to/from a penal institution, simple possession of marijuana.

Matthews, Yulonda: 56; 197 Mack Moore Road, Ferriday; possession of Schedule II, no tail lamps.

Nov. 18

Gilmore, Devin: 32; 1682 Lobdell Blvd., Baton Rouge; taking contraband to/from a penal institution, malfeasance in office, illegal possession of stolen firearms.

Nov. 19

Craker, Sarah: 35; 1324 2nd St., Lutcher; possession with intent to distribute Schedule II, simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, improper lane usage, possession of Schedule II.

Marionneaux, Kelsey: 27, 7994 La. 81, Livonia; possession with intent to distribute Schedule II, simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, improper lane usage, possession of Schedule II.

Nov. 20

Hobgood, Jeremy: 41, 3746 La. 966, St. Francisville; bench warrant.

Graves, Shelby: 38; 8054 West Lakshore Drive, Ethel; bench warrant.

Gwinn, Quincy: 26, 9762 La. 965, St. Francisville; possession of firearm by convicted felon, improper lane usage, operating a vehicle while license is suspended.

Nov. 22

Oliveaux, Joseph: 39, 408 Fairfield Drive, New Roads; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, speeding.

Mealey, Eric: 20, 11580 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge; possession of firearm by convicted felon, simple possession of Schedule I, fugitive warrant, improper lane usage.

Jenkins, Edward: 19; 11206 La. 19, Wakefield; two counts resisting an officer.

Vessell, Ratley: 53, 4755 Winnebago St., Baton Rouge; improper lane usage, switched plates, illegal possession of stolen things $500 or more, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of marijuana.

