The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Nov. 16-22:
Nov. 16
Anderson, Vontrea: 27; 9878 Street D, St. Francisville; fugitive warrant, possession of Schedule II, operating a vehicle while license is suspended, registration plate light required, probation violation.
Nettles, Sara: 51; 6966 Elm Park Lane, St. Francisville; aggravated assault.
Nov. 17
Loston, Bruce: 38; 722 W. 74th St., Shreveport; taking contraband to/from a penal institution, simple possession of marijuana.
Matthews, Yulonda: 56; 197 Mack Moore Road, Ferriday; possession of Schedule II, no tail lamps.
Nov. 18
Gilmore, Devin: 32; 1682 Lobdell Blvd., Baton Rouge; taking contraband to/from a penal institution, malfeasance in office, illegal possession of stolen firearms.
Nov. 19
Craker, Sarah: 35; 1324 2nd St., Lutcher; possession with intent to distribute Schedule II, simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, improper lane usage, possession of Schedule II.
Marionneaux, Kelsey: 27, 7994 La. 81, Livonia; possession with intent to distribute Schedule II, simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, improper lane usage, possession of Schedule II.
Nov. 20
Hobgood, Jeremy: 41, 3746 La. 966, St. Francisville; bench warrant.
Graves, Shelby: 38; 8054 West Lakshore Drive, Ethel; bench warrant.
Gwinn, Quincy: 26, 9762 La. 965, St. Francisville; possession of firearm by convicted felon, improper lane usage, operating a vehicle while license is suspended.
Nov. 22
Oliveaux, Joseph: 39, 408 Fairfield Drive, New Roads; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, speeding.
Mealey, Eric: 20, 11580 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge; possession of firearm by convicted felon, simple possession of Schedule I, fugitive warrant, improper lane usage.
Jenkins, Edward: 19; 11206 La. 19, Wakefield; two counts resisting an officer.
Vessell, Ratley: 53, 4755 Winnebago St., Baton Rouge; improper lane usage, switched plates, illegal possession of stolen things $500 or more, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of marijuana.