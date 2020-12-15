The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Nov. 30-Dec. 6:
Nov. 30
Holmes, Valerie: 47; 7714 S. M.L. King Way, Seattle, Washington; turning movement and signals required, possession Schedule II, possession of firearm while committing/attempting a crime, simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia
Wilson, Shelton: 37; 509 S. Elm St., Tallulah; possession with intent to distribute Schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia
Williams, Josepheine: 23; 8522 Rush Ave., Baton Rouge; possession with intent to distribute Schedule II, simple possession of Schedule I, possession of drug paraphernalia
Dec. 1
Sims, Erica: 35; 802 N. Cedar St., Tallulah; aggravated assault
Dec. 2
Jones, William: 32; 14738 Avalon Ave., Baton Rouge; speeding
Dec. 3
Stein, Ricky: 41; 3556 Cherry St., Zachary; misrepresentation during issuance of misdemeanor summons, simple burglary of a movable/immovable, illegal possession of stolen things, criminal mischief/giving a false report, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.
Dec. 6
Jenkins, Velma: 66; 95 Lower Woodville Road, Woodville, Mississippi; operating a vehicle while intoxicated