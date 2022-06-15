The West Feliciana Parish Council agreed June 13 to issue $5.825 million in bonds to finance improvements to the Water District 13 system.
Parish President Kenny Havard said the borrowed money will be used to make improvements throughout the system, which serves much of the parish.
The district plans to repay the loan with revenues from the sale of water to its customers.
To increase water system revenues, the parish will use much of the money to install new water meters throughout the system, Havard said.
Many of the meters were installed in the 1970s and are no longer working properly, which reduces the revenue the parish receives from its customers, he said.
The state Department of Health will buy the bonds and advance the parish the money from its Drinking Water Revolving Loan Fund.
In another water system upgrade, the council voted in March to accept a $1.28 million contract with Griner Drilling Services to drill a new water well at Weyanoke.
Havard said the existing well has been a problem in recent years and needed a backup. The money is coming from federal grants, he said.