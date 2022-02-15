The Krewe of Assisi hosted its second annual ball Feb. 11 at Hemingbough, St. Francisville, with the theme Ancient Dynasties and Kingdoms.
The royal court featured historic dynasties from all over the world — dynasties that span the years from ancient times to the Middle Ages.
Presiding over the tableau was King Assisi II Mitch Brashier and Queen Assisi II Dot Temple, along with Ball Captain Miles Higgins.
The emcee Luke Williamson welcomed the dukes and duchesses who each represented an ancient dynasty’s or empire's monarchs and warriors.
As a philanthropic organization, the krewe presented its 2022 charity — the Julius Freyhan Foundation — a check for $10,000.
After the program, the court and krewe danced and ate a midnight breakfast.