Kylie Sullivan reads with Asia Harris. Provided photo Shundrea Russ reads with Zara Reed. Provided photo Brinkley Monceret and Amani Mullen read with West Feliciana Middle School student Jacee Price, right. Provided photo Damien Singleton reads with E'Nyreia Haile and behind them middle schooler Gabby Spangler reads with Hoyt Bradford and Charlie Morgan. Provided photo Shemar Howard reads with Dean Johnson and Ja'Colby Davis. Provided photo

Middle school and elementary students shared holiday stories as they read together before the holiday break as part of the READer LEADer partnership between West Feliciana Middle and Bains Elementary schools.