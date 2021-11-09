The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Oct. 25-31:

Oct. 26

Campbell, Tawana: 48; 102 Brooklyn Drive, Natchez, Mississippi; introduction of contraband, malfeasance in office sexual conduct prohibited

Oct. 27

White, Latoya: 32; 9857 Street D, St. Francisville; four bench warrants

Oct. 29

Freeman, Jason: 45; 9899 Jones Vaughn Creek Road, St. Francisville; disturbing the peace

Gaines Jr., Kevin: 31; 12240 Jackson Road, St. Francisville; domestic abuse battery, resisting an officer

White, Juantreaka: 33; 12240 Jackson Road, St. Francisville; domestic abuse aggravated assault

Williams, Jakorey: 23; 17544 Tunica Trace, St. Francisville; battery of a correctional facility employee

