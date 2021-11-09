The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Oct. 25-31:
Oct. 26
Campbell, Tawana: 48; 102 Brooklyn Drive, Natchez, Mississippi; introduction of contraband, malfeasance in office sexual conduct prohibited
Oct. 27
White, Latoya: 32; 9857 Street D, St. Francisville; four bench warrants
Oct. 29
Freeman, Jason: 45; 9899 Jones Vaughn Creek Road, St. Francisville; disturbing the peace
Gaines Jr., Kevin: 31; 12240 Jackson Road, St. Francisville; domestic abuse battery, resisting an officer
White, Juantreaka: 33; 12240 Jackson Road, St. Francisville; domestic abuse aggravated assault
Williams, Jakorey: 23; 17544 Tunica Trace, St. Francisville; battery of a correctional facility employee