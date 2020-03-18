Cheri Fry raised the Golden Coconut on Feb. 23 when her artwork "Zydeco Swing" received the People’s Choice award during the ninth annual Arts for All Spring Art Show, which was paired with the group’s third annual Mardi Gras Ball held the night before. The show and ball were at St. Francisville’s historic Market Hall.
Fry, an accomplished Denham Springs artist and member of the Louisiana Watercolor Society, displayed many pieces including the vibrant "Steampunk Captain," which she chose as the topic of her artist talk. She felt "Captain" made artistic and social statement with color combinations.
“There are lots of reds in here and lots of blues; and I like to think of this community of a purple community,” Fry said of the surrounding region.
“It’s a blending of both, and you can’t have one without the other. It’s the cool and the warm. Although it’s called monochromatic, there’s a lot of depth in there.”
The show’s second and third placings were combined in a tie and given to Leon Hollins and Darlene Reeves. Marsha Daniel won the President’s Award for best carrying out the theme, “Here’s Looking at You,” in her artwork.
A 6-foot-tall metal horse, sculptured by Sam LeBlanc and Sammy Bougeus, was the focal point of the exhibit. Each year, LeBlanc and Bougeus unveil a new metal sculpture at the art show. This year’s creation was a metal Clydesdale.
Kelly Ward, a member of Arts for All, called the group a “collaborative of artists” from in and outside of West Feliciana. The group is made up of local artists, musicians, writers, actors, poets and people who enjoy the arts and work together to promote and support the arts and artists in West Feliciana Parish.
Ward started experimenting with art nine years ago when he retired. Organizers said that it is important to note that Arts for All is for those who appreciate art from all levels of proficiency. The exhibit was open to professional arts, novice artists and beginners. There were about 25 participants in the 2020 Art Show.
Ward said participants like to show and share their work.
“For four or five years, the art show allows for a time for the artists to spend a few minutes talking about their pieces, their inspirations and the materials used,” he said. “You learn something from everybody, but you also hear the passion of what they are doing to create what they have displayed.”
Lynn Wood, Arts for All president, said the arts umbrella is open very wide to cover a variety of interests.
“We called it Arts for All because we want to have music, visual arts, poetry, and drama,” she said. “Having so many creative people in this town and in this parish, we just needed for them to have places for them to show their work, mainly, for the community to get together. When you’ve an artist, you want to talk with other artists and be with other artists and, I think, that’s inspiring.”